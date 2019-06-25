Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Earns qualifying offer from Philly
Provorov was issued a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Tuesday.
This contract negotiation should be an interesting one, as Provorov was a stud with 41 points and a plus-17 rating in 2017-18, only to decline with 26 points and a minus-16 rating last season. Still, the 22-year-old Russian hasn't missed a game in three NHL seasons and munches tough minutes on the Flyers' blue line.
