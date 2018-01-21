Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Eight points in last seven games
Provorov scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 win over New Jersey.
Provorov has eight points, including four goals, in his last seven games and is showing off the all-round game that has had the Flyers and fantasy owners drooling since the 2015 Entry Draft. Provorov is on track to deliver a 40-point campaign in his sophomore season. Pretty sweet for a guy who turned 21 a week ago.
