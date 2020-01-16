Provorov picked up an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Provorov set up Jakub Voracek for the winning tally at 3:33 of overtime. The Russian blueliner entered Wednesday on a five-game point drought. He's now at 25 points, 107 shots, 54 hits and 77 blocked shots in 47 appearances this season. Provorov needs just one more point to match last year's output.