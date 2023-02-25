Provorov provided a goal in Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to Montreal on Friday.
Provorov's marker came at 18:32 of the third period to narrow the Canadiens' lead to 5-2. He's up to four goals and 22 points in 60 contests this season. The 26-year-old snapped a three-game scoring drought.
