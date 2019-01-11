Provorov recorded a shot on net, one hit and three blocks in a 2-1 victory over the Stars on Thursday.

The 21-year-old is apparently experiencing his sophomore slump a year late. Through 44 games in his third season, Provorov has only four goals and 13 points with a minus-17 rating. A season after Provorov posted 17 goals and 41 points with a plus-17 rating as a 20-year-old, these 2018-19 numbers are extremely disappointing. Provorov is only producing in the hits and blocks categories, and even in those areas, he's behind his pace from a season ago.