Provorov scored the game-winning goal and had an assist in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime victory against the Islanders in Game 6. He also had four hits and two blocks with a plus-3 rating.

Provorov received a Kevin Hayes centering pass above the hash marks and roofed a wrist shot past New York goaltender Semyon Varlamov with 4:57 left in the second extra session. The 23-year-old was a workhorse for the Flyers, logging a game-high 38:15 of ice time, more than 10 minutes of which came on special teams. Provorov has three goals and five assists through 15 playoff games.