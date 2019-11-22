Provorov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with Calgary, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Coach Alain Vigneault expects Provorov to be available against the Flames, but the 22-year-old's status for Saturday's matinee matchup likely won't be confirmed until the Flyers take the ice for pregame warmups. If he's able to go, the left-handed blueliner will slot into his usual role skating on Philadelphia's top pairing and first power-play unit.