Provorov recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Provorov assisted on James van Riemsdyk's tally in the first period before setting up Owen Tippett for the game-winner with 16 seconds remaining in overtime. The two-point effort ends a 10-game pointless skid for Provorov. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) with a minus-17 rating through 81 games this year.