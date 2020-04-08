Provorov had 13 goals and 36 points with a plus-11 rating and 150 shots on net in 69 games prior to the league pausing the season in March.

The 23-year-old has alternated great campaigns with sluggish ones during his first four seasons. The good news is in that pattern, this season has been a great one. Provorov could set a career best in points if the regular season resumes and get very close to high-water marks in goals and PIM. He's inching to those personal bests behind seven goals and 16 points with the man advantage in 2019-20.