Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Headed toward career mark
Provorov scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto.
Both points came on the power play, a place where Provorov has excelled. Seven of his nine points (13 games) have come with the man advantage, making him a great fantasy play. And at this rate, he's headed to a career-high, mid-50s point total overall. The Flyers are becoming Provorov's team at just 22.
