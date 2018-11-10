Provorov has two goals and three points with a plus-3 rating and 10 shots on goal in the last five games.

In his first 11 games of the season, he had three assists, but that hardly covers up a minus-8 rating and a mere 16 shots on goal. But the good news is Provorov has played much better since the Flyers' West Coast trip, recording more shots and playing better defensively. He's still most valuable in dynasty leagues, but if he continues this production, he will be relevant in deeper redraft leagues soon. Provorov has two goals and six points with a minus-4 rating in 16 games.