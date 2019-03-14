Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Improving in all aspects
Provorov has a goal and four points with a plus-9 rating and 15 shots on net in the last seven games.
The 22-year-old defenseman has been steadily improving his play since the beginning of February. Only halfway through March, he already has a pair of games with a plus-4 rating. He's still looking for his first multi-point night since Jan. 16, but owners have to love that Provorov has been on the ice for a lot of goals lately. Unfortunately, he still sits with a minus-9 rating with 13 games to go. Provorov also has seven goals and 25 points in 69 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...