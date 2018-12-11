Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Improving production
Provorov has been better lately, scoring a goal and three points in the last five games.
He also has a plus-3 rating over the last five contests, but that's due to a plus-5 night against the Sabres on Saturday. Provorov has been a minus player in two of his other five recent games. Still, it's great to see some life from Provorov. With just three goals and 10 points this season, it's very unlikely he matches his 17 goals and 41 points from 2017-18, but he could be a great buy-low and/or bounceback candidate for the final 50 games or so.
More News
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Snaps six-game pointless streak•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Turns in solid game Friday•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Heating up•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores first goal of year•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Turns in best game after guarantee•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Two helpers in win over Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...