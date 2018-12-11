Provorov has been better lately, scoring a goal and three points in the last five games.

He also has a plus-3 rating over the last five contests, but that's due to a plus-5 night against the Sabres on Saturday. Provorov has been a minus player in two of his other five recent games. Still, it's great to see some life from Provorov. With just three goals and 10 points this season, it's very unlikely he matches his 17 goals and 41 points from 2017-18, but he could be a great buy-low and/or bounceback candidate for the final 50 games or so.