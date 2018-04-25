Provorov was dealing with a grade 3 separation in his left shoulder during the team's first-round series against Pittsburgh, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Meltzer also reported that Provorov was beginning to lose feeling in his left arm during the third period of Sunday's Game 6 after the painkilling shot he received before the contest started to wear off. The injury carries a 6-to-8 week recovery period, which shouldn't jeopardize his readiness for training camp in the fall. Picked seventh overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Provorov made strides towards becoming an elite two-way defender this past season, bagging 17 goals and 41 points while posting a plus-17 rating.