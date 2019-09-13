Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Lands six-year deal
Provorov agreed to terms on a six-year, $40.5 million contract with Philadelphia on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Provorov's new deal comes just before the Flyers kicked off training camp Friday. The blueliner played in all 82 games through his first three years in the league, but saw a drop in points last year, as he managed just 26. The dip in productivity wasn't for a lack of opportunities, as he saw his ice time jump over 25 minutes per game for the first time in his career. The Russian will no doubt be eager to get back to being a 40-point produce and should continue to see time with the No. 2 power-play unit.
