Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Lights lamp against Washington
Provorov scored a goal during a 6-3 victory over Washington on Sunday.
Provorov's been seeing increased responsibility in Philadelphia this season averaging 24:12 of ice time per game, and his 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) through 73 games is already a new career high by four tallies. The offensive skill that led to back-to-back point-per-game seasons in the WHL should continue to come out as the Russian keeps adapting to the NHL playing style, and he's quietly provided a strong physical presence too -- his 150 blocked shots are the most on the team, and his 136 hits rank third.
