Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Limping to finish line
Provorov has only one assist with a minus-5 rating in the last 11 games.
The 22-year-old is putting together a disappointing end to a very underwhelming season. In 2017-18, he broke out with 17 goals, 41 points and a plus-17 rating. But Provorov has produced fewer shots on net, posted a lower shooting percentage, recorded fewer assists and played worse defense this season. As a result, he has seven goals, 26 points and a minus-15 rating in 79 games.
