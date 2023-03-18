Provorov went plus-3 with an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

This was the first point in eight games for Provorov, who's averaging a career low in average ice time (00:55) on the power play. On a positive note, the 26-year-old defenseman has racked up 144 blocked shots between 68 games. Fantasy managers may still find him useful in deep leagues, but his stock has faded considerably since his career-high 41-point output in 2017-18.