Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Multi-point effort not enough Thursday
Provorov scored a goal and an assist during a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.
The two-point outing broke a four-game scoreless drought for the 20-year-old blueliner. Through the first 10 games, Provorov is making the most of his 23:20 of ice time, totaling five points, 20 shots on goal, and 25 blocked shots. Expect the 6-foot-1 Russian to continue improving throughout his second NHL season.
