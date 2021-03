Provorov scored a goal on two shots while adding three hits and two blocks in a 5-3 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Provorov cut Washington's lead to 4-2 just under two minutes into the third period, joining the rush and roofing a shot from the left circle during a 4-on-4. It was the first goal since Jan. 26 for Provorov, snapping a 16-game drought. The 24-year-old has supplied three goals and nine assists in 24 games this season.