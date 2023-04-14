Provorov scored the game-winning goal in Philadelphia's 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Provorov brought his 11-game goal slump to an end. This was the Flyers' season finale, so Provorov has completed the campaign with six markers and 27 points in 82 contests. He's surpassed the 25-point milestone in each of his first seven seasons, though he finished behind his 2021-22 totals of nine goals and 31 points.