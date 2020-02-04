Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Notches assist
Provorov picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.
The Russian blueliner has hit the skids offensively, with just three helpers in his last 13 games. Provorov's 26 points match his output from last season. He's added 118 shots, 84 blocked shots and 62 hits through 53 contests.
