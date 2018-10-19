Provorov managed one assist Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Columbus.

It has not been a memorable start to the season for the 21-year-old Russian blueliner. The 2015 seventh overall pick played every game in his first two NHL seasons, tallying 71 points along the way. Meanwhile, it took Provorov seven games to open his account in 2018-19 and the Flyers have to hope that he finds his offense sooner rather than later.