Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Posts minus-17 rating
Provorov scored seven goals and 26 points with a minus-16 rating in 82 games this season.
After a breakout 2017-18 season, these numbers were quite disappointing. Last season, Provorov recorded 17 goals and 41 points with a plus-17 rating. The decreased production was the result of both a shooting percentage cut almost in half and fewer shots on net. Provorov saw this decline in productivity despite more playing time this season.
