Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Producing some helpers
Provorov has five assists, four of which coming at even strength, in the last 10 games.
That's the best 10-game stretch of the season for Provorov, but that doesn't really say much about the rest of his 2018-19 campaign. Overall, Provorov has four goals and 17 points and a minus-13 rating in 50 games. He has 80 shots on net, which is far behind his 2017-18 pace, and his shooting percentage is down more than 3.0 percent from last season. Provorov's blocks and hits numbers have decreased as well. The only category the 22-year-old hasn't suffered a set back in is TOI.
