Provorov had a goal and an assist with five blocks in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Provorov scored on the power-play in the first period and assisted on Oskar Lindblom's goal in the second stanza. The 22-year-old defenseman has four goals and 13 points through 20 games this season, a pace that gives him a shot to surpass his career high of 41 points established in 2017-18.