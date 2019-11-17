Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Productive night from blue line
Provorov had a goal and an assist with five blocks in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Provorov scored on the power-play in the first period and assisted on Oskar Lindblom's goal in the second stanza. The 22-year-old defenseman has four goals and 13 points through 20 games this season, a pace that gives him a shot to surpass his career high of 41 points established in 2017-18.
