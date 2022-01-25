Provorov scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

His tally midway through the second period tied the game at 1-1, but it was the only offense the moribund Flyers could muster as they lost their 12th straight game. Provorov has managed to produce 16 points in 39 games despite the struggles of the team around him, but his minus-9 rating has him headed for his first season in the red since 2018-19.