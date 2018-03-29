Provorov assisted on Claude Giroux's goal and scored on of his own, leading to a 2-1 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

While not at the level of the John Klingberg or Erik Karlssons of the world. Provorov has been more than serviceable this season, posting 37 points so far and closing in on a career high in assists. His improvement should continue next season, and he's a very valuable asset in keeper and dynasty leagues.