Provorov has one assist and no goals with a minus-10 rating in the last eight games.

The young defenseman was playing better at the beginning of December, but that didn't last. He's racking up shots on goal (15 in the last eight games), but Provorov has produced nothing else fantasy noteworthy except 14 PIM, 12 of which came in the same game. He has single-handedly destroyed his plus/minus in the last two weeks, and Provorov hasn't posted a positive rating since Dec. 8. The 22-year-old should be able to pull out of this, but there's no telling when, and he's dug himself too big of a hole to repeat last season's 17 goals, 41 points and plus-17 rating. Through 35 games, Provorov has three goals, 11 points and a minus-9 rating this season.