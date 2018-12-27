Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Really struggling
Provorov has one assist and no goals with a minus-10 rating in the last eight games.
The young defenseman was playing better at the beginning of December, but that didn't last. He's racking up shots on goal (15 in the last eight games), but Provorov has produced nothing else fantasy noteworthy except 14 PIM, 12 of which came in the same game. He has single-handedly destroyed his plus/minus in the last two weeks, and Provorov hasn't posted a positive rating since Dec. 8. The 22-year-old should be able to pull out of this, but there's no telling when, and he's dug himself too big of a hole to repeat last season's 17 goals, 41 points and plus-17 rating. Through 35 games, Provorov has three goals, 11 points and a minus-9 rating this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Improving production•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Snaps six-game pointless streak•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Turns in solid game Friday•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Heating up•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores first goal of year•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Turns in best game after guarantee•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...