Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Records positive rating
Provorov posted a plus-2 rating with two hits and a block in a 3-1 victory against the Blackhawks on Thursday.
The 22-year-old defenseman came into the night with a minus-7 rating in the last four games, so it was nice for him to be on the right side of that ledger Thursday. It's a lost cause for Provorov in the plus/minus department, though, as he sits with a minus-14 rating with eight games remaining. He also has seven goals and 25 points. He's far behind his 2017-18 production (17 goals, 41 points and a plus-17 rating) in all three categories.
