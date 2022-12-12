Provorov recorded four shots, one block and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 defeat to Arizona.

Provorov remains stuck in a 16-game goal drought despite averaging 1.94 shots over that stretch. During his slump, the 25-year-old defender has tallied just four helpers, including one with the man advantage, with his primary fantasy value coming from defensive stats. Still, with 12 points to start the season, Provorov should still be capable of reaching the 25-point threshold for the seventh consecutive campaign.