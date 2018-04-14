Provorov recorded two assists in 27:15 of ice time during a 5-1 victory over the Penguins in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on Friday. The series is tied 1-1.

The young defenseman was a monster, leading all players in ice time. He skated more than 20 minutes at even strength alone and posted five more minutes while shorthanded. The second-year defenseman was an offensive catalyst but also instrumental in the Flyers playing much better defensively in Game 2. He will continue to be vital for the Flyers moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories