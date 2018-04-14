Provorov recorded two assists in 27:15 of ice time during a 5-1 victory over the Penguins in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on Friday. The series is tied 1-1.

The young defenseman was a monster, leading all players in ice time. He skated more than 20 minutes at even strength alone and posted five more minutes while shorthanded. The second-year defenseman was an offensive catalyst but also instrumental in the Flyers playing much better defensively in Game 2. He will continue to be vital for the Flyers moving forward.