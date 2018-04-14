Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores first career playoff point
Provorov recorded two assists in 27:15 of ice time during a 5-1 victory over the Penguins in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on Friday. The series is tied 1-1.
The young defenseman was a monster, leading all players in ice time. He skated more than 20 minutes at even strength alone and posted five more minutes while shorthanded. The second-year defenseman was an offensive catalyst but also instrumental in the Flyers playing much better defensively in Game 2. He will continue to be vital for the Flyers moving forward.
More News
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Dishes two helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Provides two points in win•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Lights lamp against Washington•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Big afternoon against Bolts•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Dishes out assist•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Eight points in last seven games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...