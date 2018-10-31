Provorov scored a goal, dished out three hits and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

After scoring 17 goals last season, it took Provorov 12 games to light the lamp this year. He's been well-rounded in other departments with 22 hits and 25 blocked shots now, but his minus-7 rating is a black mark on the resume.

