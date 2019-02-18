Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores game-winner
Provorov beat a screened Jimmy Howard for his sixth goal of the season, a goal that was ultimately the game-winner against the Wings on Sunday.
After a 20-game goal drought, Provorov has now scored in two of the last three games. He continues to log monster minutes, including a team-leading 25:44 on the ice Sunday.
