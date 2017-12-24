Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores in loss
Provorov scored his fifth goal of the season during a loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Even with recent struggles, the 21-year-old has taken a pretty big step forward during his second season, as his numbers across the board have improved. With his goal Saturday, he's halfway to his point total and just a goal shy of his six scores from last season. His shooting percentage and shots on goal have risen too. And that's despite having just one point in the last 11 games prior to Saturday.
