Provorov scored a goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Provorov's marker came at 11:42 of the second period to give the Flyers a 4-2 edge. He had been cold offensively going into the contest, registering just an assist in his last 12 games. The 25-year-old also hadn't netted a goal since Nov. 10. Provorov now has two goals and 14 points in 39 games this season.