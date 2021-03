Provorov registered an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Provorov helped out on a Claude Giroux goal in the second period. In his last six games, Provorov has three helpers, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. The Russian blueliner is up to 11 points, 34 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and 36 hits through 23 contests.