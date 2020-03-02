Provorov notched a power-play assist and a shot on net across 26:06 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Provorov had the secondary assist on Travis Konecny's goal in the second period to put the Flyers up 5-1. The Flyers are on a tear right now with six straight wins, and Provorov continues to be instrumental to the team's backend, as he's averaged 24:15 per contest during the win streak. The 23-year-old now has 11 goals and 33 points through 65 games.