Provorov picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Provorov was originally credited with the opening goal at 8:54 of the first period, but that was changed to Jakub Voracek after the game. Either way, Provorov earned his second point in four games to start the postseason. The Russian blueliner can be expected to play big minutes for the Flyers with the occasional contribution on the scoresheet. He had 36 points, 111 blocked shots and 84 hits in 69 regular-season outings.