Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Shakes off injury
Provorov (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Flames, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Provorov was considered a game-time decision leading up to this contest, but he took line rushes with the top pairing and is good to go. The 22-year-old blueliner has been impressive this year with 14 points, 45 shots on net and 37 blocked shots over 22 contests, and he'll extend his streak of suiting up for 269 straight regular-season games.
