Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Slides power-play assist
Provorov collected a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
The Russian defenseman now has 24 points this year, with 13 of them coming on the power play. He's just two points shy of matching last season's somewhat disappointing 26-point effort. Provorov had 41 points in the 2017-18 campaign, which seems like a more accurate level for the 22-year-old to produce at.
