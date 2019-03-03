Provorov is heating up and has a point in each of the last three games.

Overall, it's been a disappointing offensive season for Provorov, who had 17 goals and 41 points last season, but has been better lately. Provorov has three goals and seven points in the past 12 contests. At this point, though, his 2017-18 numbers are out of reach. He has seven goals and 24 points with a minus-17 rating in 65 games this season.