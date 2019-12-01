Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Smooth operator in OT
Provorov scored a pretty goal in overtime to lift the Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday night.
Who knew he had this kind of move in his repertoire? Provorov went coast-to-coast, toe-dragged the puck between his legs to outwit Habs' forward Maxi Domi and then cut hard right to left across the goalmouth. Keith Kinkaid got a bit of the shot, but not enough. Provorov now has three game-winning goals this season and seven in his career. Those seven are the most by a Flyers' defender aged 22 or younger. Provorov took a step back last season, but that just looks like a consolidation year right now. He's on pace for more than 50 right now.
