Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Snaps 20-game goal drought
Provorov scored on two shots and produced a plus-2 rating in a 5-4 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.
It was his first goal since Dec. 27, but still, his production hasn't been horrible as of late. Provorov has a goal and six points with a plus-3 rating in the last 13 games. Overall, he has five goals, 19 points and a minus-14 rating in 57 contests this season.
