Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Snaps six-game pointless streak
Provorov posted two assists in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.
This not only ended a six-game pointless streak, but it was Provorov's first multi-point game since Oct. 20. The young defenseman came into the season with high expectations after scoring 17 goals and 41 points with a plus-17 rating in 82 games last season, but he's been a huge disappointment. Through 24 games, Provorov has two goals and nine points with a minus-4 rating. Maybe the two-point night will get him going, but right now, he's on pace for a significant drop off across the board.
More News
