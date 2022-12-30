Provorov logged an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Provorov set up fellow defenseman Tony DeAngelo on the game-winning goal 1:10 into overtime. The assist ended a nine-game point drought for Provorov, whose hot start to the season is but a distant memory now. The 25-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 69 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 55 hits and a minus-10 rating through 36 outings. His relentless defensive work keeps him in a top-four role, but fantasy managers in standard formats can likely find similar or better blue-line options on the waiver wire.