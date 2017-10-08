Provorov scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Ducks.

Provorov logged a whopping 25:00 of ice time in the victory and has already become an asset on the Flyers' blueline. After exploding for 30 points in his rookie season, there's no ceiling on what he can accomplish this time around. The 20-year-old possesses tremendous offensive skill, logs heavy minutes and plays on the power play, making him a must-own fantasy weapon.