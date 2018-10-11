Provorov is off to a bit of a slow start in 2018-19.

The 21-year-old defenseman has yet to record a point through four games and owns a minus-3 rating. He also has just four shots on goal (one per game); last season, he posted 2.48 shots on net per contest. Still, Provorov is playing the same amount of minutes as 2018-19, so one has to assume it's only a matter of time until he gets going.