The Flyers didn't release an update on Provorov's (shoulder) status Saturday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The Flyers will hope Provorov will be able to tough it out for Game 6, as he's been one of their best defenders throughout their first-round matchup with Pittsburgh, tallying two assists while averaging a whopping 25:43 of ice time through the first five games of the series. Philadelphia should release an update confirming the 21-year-old Russian's status for Game 6 ahead of puck drop Sunday afternoon.