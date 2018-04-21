Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Status uncertain ahead of Game 6
The Flyers didn't release an update on Provorov's (shoulder) status Saturday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
The Flyers will hope Provorov will be able to tough it out for Game 6, as he's been one of their best defenders throughout their first-round matchup with Pittsburgh, tallying two assists while averaging a whopping 25:43 of ice time through the first five games of the series. Philadelphia should release an update confirming the 21-year-old Russian's status for Game 6 ahead of puck drop Sunday afternoon.
More News
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores first career playoff point•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Dishes two helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Provides two points in win•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Lights lamp against Washington•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Big afternoon against Bolts•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Dishes out assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...