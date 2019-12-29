Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Strikes for lone goal on power play
Provorov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.
Provorov was the only Flyer able to beat Martin Jones. The Russian blueliner is up to 23 points (nine tallies, 14 helpers) in 38 games this year. He's added 85 shots on goal, 60 blocked shots and 43 hits, and 12 of his points have come with a man advantage. Provorov has a realistic chance to top his career high of 41 points, set in 2017-18.
